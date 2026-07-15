Opening Knight is set. Here's who the Vegas Golden Knights face to open the team's 10th season.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Opening Knight officially has a date. Wednesday morning, the National Hockey League announced the opening games for the 2026-2027 season.

This year's season is expanded to 84 games with an additional two more divisional games per team, and it all kicks off Sept. 29.

The Vegas Golden Knights open the season at home against the Chicago Blackhawks, with puck drop set for 7:30 p.m.

The full schedule will be released on Thursday, July 16.