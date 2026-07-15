Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
SportsVegas Golden Knights

Actions

Opening Knight is set. Here's who the Vegas Golden Knights face to open the team's 10th season.

Opening Knight X is set
John Locher/AP Photo/John Locher
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Carter Hart skates onto the ice before Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series against the Carolina Hurricanes, Sunday, June 14, 2026, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Opening Knight X is set
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Opening Knight officially has a date. Wednesday morning, the National Hockey League announced the opening games for the 2026-2027 season.

This year's season is expanded to 84 games with an additional two more divisional games per team, and it all kicks off Sept. 29.

The Vegas Golden Knights open the season at home against the Chicago Blackhawks, with puck drop set for 7:30 p.m.

The full schedule will be released on Thursday, July 16.

Report a typo

Where to find Vegas 34, the official broadcast home of the Vegas Golden Knights