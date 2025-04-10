HENDERSON (KTNV) — Before Carl Lindbom made history for the Henderson Silver Knights, he was just a kid in Stockholm, Sweden learning the game of hockey from his big brother, Olof, who now plays professionally as well.

Alex Eschelman sat down with Lindbom to learn more about the record holder

One-on-one with Henderson Silver Knights goalie Carl Lindbom

"I’ve always looked up to my brother, still do," Lindbom said. "I thought it was pretty cool being a goalie and I thought he was cool doing it so I became a goalie because of him.”

Now, the Silver Knights' rookie is the single-season record holder for wins for a goalie in club history.

Lindbom described signing to play for the Vegas Golden Knights organization as surreal.

“I couldn’t really believe it," Lindbom said.

As he wraps up his first season with the franchise with 17 wins and counting, Lindbom hopes this is step one in reaching his ultimate goal.

“Be a starter in the NHL," Lindbom said. "If I were to shoot for the stars, I’ve always said playing in the NHL and that’s still my dream and it’s always been."

The Henderson Silver Knights need to go 6-0-0 with the help of Tucson losing a game by at least one point in order to make the playoffs.

The HSK's final home game of the season is on Saturday, April 19 against Bakersfield.

