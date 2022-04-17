Watch
SportsVegas Golden Knights

Actions

Mike Smith makes 39 saves, Oilers beat Golden Knights 4-0

ap2347829801.jpeg
Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP
Vegas Golden Knights' Mattias Janmark (26) is stopped by Edmonton Oilers' goalie Mike Smith (41) as Duncan Keith (2) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 16, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta.
ap2347829801.jpeg
Posted at 6:20 PM, Apr 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-16 21:20:29-04

(AP) — Mike Smith made 39 saves for his second consecutive shutout and 44th overall, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-0 on Saturday.

Edmonton moved six points ahead of Los Angeles for second place in the Pacific Division — and seven points clear of Vegas. The Oilers are 14-3-2 in their last 19 games.

The 40-year-old Smith made 30 saves Thursday night in a 4-0 home victory over Nashville. Evander Kane had a goal and an assist and Kris Russell, Cody Ceci and Warren Foegele also scored. Logan Thompson made 32 saves for Vegas.

The Golden Knights have lost three of five.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH