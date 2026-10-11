Marner scores on OT power play to lift the Golden Knights past the Kings, 2-1

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mitch Marner scored a power-play goal from the high slot at 2:41 of overtime to give Vegas a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday on a night in which the Golden Knights paid tribute to their past.

Trevor Connelly scored the other goal for the Golden Knights, and he, Marner and Mark Stone each produced two points, with Stone getting both of his on assists. Carter Hart made 26 saves.

Artemi Panarin scored for the Kings, with Darcy Kuemper stopping 30 shots.

Vegas (5-1) is off to a quick start this season, and Los Angeles (0-2-2) is still searching for its first victory.

Each club swapped power-play goals in the second period, with the 20-year-old rookie Connelly punching in the puck after Stone's pinpoint cross-ice and Panarin answering with a shot from the high slot.

In overtime, the Golden Knights quickly took advantage of a tripping penalty on Kings center Scott Laughton. Marner skated from near the blue line toward the slot, depositing the puck just seven seconds into the penalty.

The Golden Knights, now in their 10th season, paid tribute throughout the game to their inaugural team known as the “Misfits.” Gerard Gallant, who coached that team that made it to the Stanley Cup Final, was in attendance along with several players. Fan favorite Ryan Reaves, who retired last month after 16 NHL seasons, cranked the pregame siren.

Referee Furman South briefly went down to the ice early in the third period when Vegas center Nic Dowd collided with him. South got up holding his midsection, but remained in the game.

Up next

Kings: Host Edmonton on Tuesday night.

Golden Knights: At Minnesota on Monday night.