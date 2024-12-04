Mark Stone's thoughts on being the first-ever VGK captain, why he wears #61, and more

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On this week's edition of Knights in the Morning, Channel 13's Nick Walters sits down with Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone.

Stone has not played since Nov. 6 due to a lower-body injury that placed the winger on IR. Back to skating with the team, Stone has shed a non-contact jersey and is nearing a return to game action.

Hear why Stone is proud to be the first-ever captain of the Golden Knights, why he chose to wear #61, and what hockey legend he'd want to play a game with if given the chance.

"Pretty special day," Stone said remembering when he was named team captain in 2021. "Especially now that we've won (a Stanley Cup) it means even more. It was middle of January in 2021. It was pretty eye-opening for me, humbling, something I haven't taken for granted ever since I was named."

Stone was traded from the Ottawa Senators to the Golden Knights during the 2018-19 season and has become a face of the franchise for VGK.

Stone tells us that he chose to wear #61 when in Ottawa since he grew up wearing #16 and another Senator took it.

He named Pittsburgh Penguins legend Sidney Crosby as a player whose game he admires and who he'd like to take the ice with.