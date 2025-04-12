Marchy returns for Golden Knights vs. Nashville Predators on a big night at The Fortress

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Saturday is a big night at The Fortress — and not just because a win in regulation will clinch the Pacific Division title for the Vegas Golden Knights.

It's also Fan Appreciation Knight, and fans will surely appreciate seeing beloved Original Misfit Jonathan Marchessault back on the ice at T-Mobile Arena for the first time since he became a Nashville Predator.

Before the game

The Golden Knights' home finale is expected to be an emotional one as Jonathan Marchessault faces the team he helped build.

From the 2017 expansion draft to lifting the Stanley Cup six years later, fans told us Marchessault "brings what hockey is to the Vegas Golden Knights."

"He's one of us. He's Vegas. He'll always be a Knight," Renato Nolasco said.

"He was the heart of this community. He was a misfit. He was Day One," said Emma McCormick. "I think it's going to be very electric. Maybe some tears. I think we just miss him so much."

Ahead of the game, Marchessault was asked about his message to Golden Knights fans as he returns to the arena where he won a Stanley Cup.

"I mean, thank you. I mean, that's the only thing I can really say," Marchessault said. "They've been unbelievable since day one, since you know, the first game here, it was special, and it just kept going. They made it so special for the seven years I was here. Yeah, just excited to see them."

Jonathan Marchessault's message to #VegasBorn fans as he returns to Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/1zr4thlUVu — Rochelle Richards (@RoRichards_KTNV) April 12, 2025

Where to watch

Unless they are nationally televised, all Vegas Golden Knights games are broadcast on Vegas 34 and streamed on the KnightTime+ app.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

For streaming services, Vegas 34 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.