Local student gets to see her artwork on Henderson Silver Knights jersey

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Though the Henderson Silver Knights lost at home Sunday night, the game was a big win for one fan.

With the help of the Henderson Silver Knights, local elementary school student Penelope Silva believes in her artistic talents again after winning the team's third annual jersey competition and witnessing them take the ice in her design on Sunday at Lee's Family Forum.

"When we found out she was going to win, literally on the ride home from school she said, 'I don't think I'm as great of an artist as you always say that I am,' and I said, 'honey I can prove it you wait one week,'" he said.

One week later, the fourth grader found out she would watch the HSK wear her art on their sleeves, giving her a new perspective.

"Winning a contest like this is a big deal, so it gives me the confidence to keep going, and it shows that I'm a good artist," Penelope said.

Despite the Silver Knights losing to the Tucson Road Runners 7-4, the Silva family was all smiles, saying the experience was still a win.

"It's so encouraging to get out in the community to all be together as one: players, fans, students, just brings everyone together," said mother Arleth Silva.

Jonas Rondbjerg brought everyone together with his opening goal followed by Rachael Lavoie scoring two, and Gage Quinney having a four-point night, but the team knows they need to keep fighting for a playoff spot.

"Well, good third period but the first two we were dipping our toes in the water feeling it out and they took it to us," Rondbjerg said.

"Bakersfield is a team like Tucson that we're trying to catch. We'll take the points that we can get out of this weekend," said head coach Ryan Craig.

The Henderson Silver Knights are back at Lee's Family Forum on Wednesday as they host Bakersfield. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.