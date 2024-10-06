Watch Now
SportsVegas Golden Knights

Actions

LIVE UPDATES: Vegas Golden Knights host San Jose Sharks for preseason play

The Vegas Golden Knights host a Saturday night showdown against the San Jose Sharks to cap off preseason play.
Vegas Golden Knights
Vegas Golden Knights
Knights host Sharks
Vegas Golden Knights
Posted
and last updated

LIVE BLOG

SECOND PERIOD

14:48 - Dorofeyev nets his second goal of the night assisted by Zach Whitecloud and Brayden McNabb, 3-2 VGK

FIRST PERIOD

0:00 - 2-2 all
4:36 - Alexander Holtz scores his first goal as a Vegas Golden Knight to tie things up at 2-2
10:37 - Klim Kostin gives the Sharks the lead, 2-1 Sharks
11:40 - Jimmy Schuldt with the snap shot to tie up the game at 1-1
15:41 - Pavel Dorofeyev with the backhand shot, 1-0 VGK

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH