LIVE UPDATES: Vegas Golden Knights host San Jose Sharks for preseason play

LIVE BLOG
SECOND PERIOD
14:48 - Dorofeyev nets his second goal of the night assisted by Zach Whitecloud and Brayden McNabb, 3-2 VGK
Pavel Dorofeyev’s second goal of the night, @GoldenKnights take the lead 3-2 over the Sharks @KTNV pic.twitter.com/U3ZZygPzo5— Alex Eschelman (@alexeschelman) October 6, 2024
FIRST PERIOD
0:00 - 2-2 all
4:36 - Alexander Holtz scores his first goal as a Vegas Golden Knight to tie things up at 2-2
10:37 - Klim Kostin gives the Sharks the lead, 2-1 Sharks
11:40 - Jimmy Schuldt with the snap shot to tie up the game at 1-1
15:41 - Pavel Dorofeyev with the backhand shot, 1-0 VGK
Alexander Holtz ties up the game at 2-2 ‼️ @GoldenKnights @KTNV pic.twitter.com/mrWru0KMbG— Alex Eschelman (@alexeschelman) October 6, 2024