LIVE UPDATES: Vegas Golden Knights host San Jose Sharks for preseason play

LIVE BLOG

SECOND PERIOD

14:48 - Dorofeyev nets his second goal of the night assisted by Zach Whitecloud and Brayden McNabb, 3-2 VGK

Pavel Dorofeyev’s second goal of the night, @GoldenKnights take the lead 3-2 over the Sharks @KTNV pic.twitter.com/U3ZZygPzo5 — Alex Eschelman (@alexeschelman) October 6, 2024

FIRST PERIOD

0:00 - 2-2 all

4:36 - Alexander Holtz scores his first goal as a Vegas Golden Knight to tie things up at 2-2

10:37 - Klim Kostin gives the Sharks the lead, 2-1 Sharks

11:40 - Jimmy Schuldt with the snap shot to tie up the game at 1-1

15:41 - Pavel Dorofeyev with the backhand shot, 1-0 VGK