Lightning strike for 3 unanswered goals, top Vegas 4-3

L.E. Baskow/AP
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) falls after his shot was turned away by Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/L.E. Baskow)
Posted at 11:14 PM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 02:14:23-05

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored the tiebreaking goal on a third-period power play and the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied past the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 in the final NHL game before an extended holiday break.

Gabriel Fortier, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Anthony Cirelli also scored for the Lightning, who trailed 3-1 late in the second.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 36 saves as the Lightning won their third straight and ended Vegas' five-game winning streak. Mark Stone scored twice for the Golden Knights.

It was the only NHL game played Tuesday night after nine others were postponed because of coronavirus concerns.

The league will begin its annual Christmas break Wednesday, two days earlier than originally planned, due to a spike in COVID-19 cases that shut down 10 of the 32 teams.

HOW TO WATCH