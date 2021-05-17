Las Vegas has Stanley Cup Playoffs fever as the Golden Knights start the postseason

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Stanley Cup Playoffs fever is back in Las Vegas as the Golden Knights make their fourth straight playoff appearance.

It felt like everywhere you looked today there were Golden Knights colors, hats, jerseys, and more in support of the hometown team as the postseason got underway.

Golden Knights took on the Minnesota Wild in front of the largest crowd at T-Mobile arena since the pandemic began.

Unfortunately, Vegas dropped the first game in overtime as the Wild scored, winning 1-0.

Although there was no victory for our team, fans still had a great time watching the game throughout the valley.

At Toshiba Plaza, hundreds of fans gathered well before the puck dropped on the post-season.

While the party continued on the Las Vegas Strip, others decided to enjoy the game at watch parties around town.

Red Rock Casino's Golden Knights-inspired "Crimson at Knight" pop-up bar hosted fans and will continue to have fun experiences throughout the playoff run.

While others took in the game poolside at the hotel.

Despite the loss, many in attendance said they had a great time and are looking forward to the next game and a win.

The Golden Knights will be back on home ice Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena and the VGK Nation will be ready to cheer on the team.