Knights to face Wild in first round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A loss to the Colorado Avalanche Monday proved to be one of the most consequential L's of the Vegas Golden Knight's fourth season as the Avalanche won its final two games to clinch the number one seed in the Stanley Cup Playoffs pitting the Knights against an opponent they've struggled against during the regular season.

The Knights will face the Minnesota Wild.

With a 3-4-1 record, the Wild are the only team the Knights haven't secured a winning record against in the regular season.

Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon said the teams would match well in this first round of potentially seven games.

"They had a heck of a year," he said. "They played us really hard. They play a really direct game. They've got a really good defense, the things that I've talked about. Offensively, it's real balance. They've had some young players emerge and take a step. I think we have as well."

The Knights enter the playoffs Sunday with the lowest goals allowed in the league and the second best point percentage setting them up for a potential deep run.

One advantage the Golden Knights haven't enjoyed in two years has been home advantage with fans in the stands, and that will be different as T-Mobile Arena welcomes people back into the seats.

Here is a look at the schedule:

