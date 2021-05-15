Vegas Golden Knights to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic ahead of playoff game

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights announced today that the team will partner with Immunize Nevada and Smith’s Food and Drug to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Toshiba Plaza on May 16 before the team hosts the Minnesota Wild at 12:00 p.m.

The team says vaccines will be available from 9:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Sunday.

All Nevadans that are at least 12 years old are able to participate on Sunday.

Participants will receive a variety of team-branded items as part of the clinic including a hat and exclusive sticker.

Masks must be worn at all times.

To ensure the safety of all clinic attendees, all surfaces will be sanitized and social distancing measures will be required.

In accordance with NHL protocols, all fans in attendance for the team’s first playoff game on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena will be required to continue to wear a mask at all times unless actively eating or drinking. All guests over the age of two are required to wear a mask.