Las Vegas celebrates Golden Knights at annual Fan Fest downtown

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas hockey fans are celebrating the Golden Knights ahead of the team's first pre-season game on Sept. 26.

On Thursday, fans gathered at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center for the annual Fan Fest downtown.

"We've been waiting so long to finally get back together in person and to finally enjoy VGK as a family once again," said David, a self-described die-hard VGK fan at the event. "It feels great."

David says he's looking forward to the final march the most.

"We got to do it this season," he said. "This season is the time we are going all the way to the [Stanley] Cup and we are going to bring that baby back to Vegas."

Earlier in the day, the Knights' national game schedules were released. One major highlight for fans? On March 26 beloved former VGK goalie Marc-André Fleury will be back in Las Vegas to take on the Knights with the Chicago Blackhawks. That game will also air on ABC 13.

