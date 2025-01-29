VGK winger William Karlsson shares what it means to be one of three Original Misfits

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Only three so-called Original Misfits – selections in the Vegas Golden Knights' expansion draft in 2017 – remain on the team in Season 8.

Forward William Karlsson joins defensemen Brayden McNabb and Shea Theodore having that title. All three have become household names in the Las Vegas Valley and helped the Knights win the Stanley Cup in 2023.

Still owning the franchise's record for goals in a single season, breaking out by scoring 43 times in VGK's inaugural season, Karlsson remains a key contributor for the Guys in Gold.

Sports reporter Nick Walters sat down with the Sweden native to hear what it means to be one of the few remaining Original Misfits on the squad.

Plus, "Wild Bill" shares that his father playing hockey helped him grow closer to the game growing up in Marsta, Sweden.