VGK goalie Adin Hill shares the inspiration behind wearing #33 and his gameday superstition

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Golden Knights netminder Adin Hill has become one of the most important pieces to the team's winning puzzle in recent years.

A former Arizona Coyote, Hill broke onto the scene with strong play in between the pipes in Vegas' Stanley Cup run in 2023.

Rotating starts with Logan Thompson in the 2023-24 seasons, Hill is now the bonafide starter while Ilya Samsonov subs in on Hill's rest nights.

Hill sat down with Channel 13's Nick Walters to share more about his hockey life, including why he dons the number 33.

"Number 33 I got from a goaltender, he played a bit of pro hockey, a lot in Russia too, his name is Barry Brust," Hill said. "He played goalie for the Calgary Hitmen which was our WHL team when I was growing up so I used to have season tickets."

"He took me out for pizza to Boston Pizza a few times, stuff like that when I was 10 years old after games," Hill added. "I kind of looked up to him, so that's why I started wearing 33."

On game days, Hill doesn't do one thing that many of his teammates do – catch a nap.

"If there was a superstition, I don't nap on game days. Most guys kind of nap," Hill said. "Pre-game meal, I usually stick to a big salad and some pasta with red sauce. On the way to the rink, I listen to some country music and try to stay loose and relaxed."