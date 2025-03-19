VGK defenseman Kaeden Korczak reveals why he wears #6 and his pregame routine

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Kaeden Korczak has helped provide depth to the Golden Knights defense since making his NHL debut with the Guys in Gold on Feb. 1, 2022.

The 24-year-old defenseman has gone back and forth between the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights and Vegas Golden Knights while growing his game.

A native of Yorkton, Saskatchewan, Canada, Korczak was selected in the second round of the 2019 NHL Draft.

Korczak sat down with Channel 13's Nick Walters before the season. He unveiled why he wears number 6 in Vegas and what his game-day routine is like.

"I wore 21 for my whole younger career," Korczak said. "Then I got to my junior team in Kelowna, and that was taken. So 6 was just given to me and it stuck ever since."

"Chicken and rice is my go-to (game day meal) with some ranch on the rice," Korczak said. "I guess I nap at the same time. I think it's 1 to 3. Then grab a coffee on the way to the rink and jam the tunes."