VGK defenseman Ben Hutton shares his gameday routine, love for hockey, and more

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — While in and out of the lineup, Ben Hutton has remained a consistent producer for the Vegas Golden Knights in his fourth season with the team.

Now 31, the D-Man was signed by Vegas in October 2021 and earned himself a two-year contract extension that he signed in March 2022. After winning the Stanley Cup with the Knights, Hutton signed another two-year extension in December 2024.

Channel 13 sat down with Hutton to learn more about his game day routine, how his love for hockey began, and why he wears number 17.

Hutton says on game days he listens to upbeat music but not country. While he is a country music fan, it's not game-day listening material. He usually eats spaghetti and chicken before warmups.

Hutton says his parents got him into hockey early and he "never looked back. Fell in love with it early and always been in love with it."

While Hutton has usually worn number 10, he says 17 "felt like a good fit" and he's not very picky.

If Hutton could play with a hockey legend, it would be his favorite childhood player Joe Sakic who played 21 seasons with the Quebec Nordiques-Colorado Avalanche franchise.