Tomas Hertl reflects on swapping sweaters with a rival going from Sharks to Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In this week's edition of Knights in the Morning, Channel 13 sits down with VGK forward Tomas Hertl.

The Golden Knights acquired the long-time San Jose Shark at last season's trade deadline. Hertl spent 11 seasons with Vegas' original rival after the team selected him with the 17th overall pick in the 2012 NHL Draft.

Channel 13's Nick Walters sat down with the 31-year-old Czech Republic native to discuss his transition since being traded to Vegas on March 8, 2024.

Hertl never would have imagined playing for Vegas while starring for the Sharks and facing off with VGK in heated rivalry games.

"If you asked me a couple years back, especially when VGK got to the league, for two, three years I couldn't believe it because the rivalry was really big and the games were really fun," Hertl said. "It was one of the best rivalries in the league."

"Over the last two or three years things really changed when the Sharks weren't good in the league and the rivalry fell off," Hertl went on. "Rivalries are always better when both teams are doing good. But when Vegas got to the league it was a lot of fun. A lot of hate on the ice so I definitely enjoy that."