'The support in this city is incredible': Goaltender Adin Hill talks hockey thriving in the desert

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Since bursting onto the scene with a dominant Stanley Cup playoff run in 2023, VGK goalie Adin Hill has become a reliable starter in between the pipes.

The Vegas Golden Knights netminder has enjoyed a career season, becoming regarded as one of the NHL's top goalies. Now he's being paid like it.

In March, Hill inked a 6-year, $37.5 million extension with Vegas. The 28-year-old has earned it with consistent performance inside the crease, tallying multiple shutouts this season.

Alongside backup goalie Ilysa Samsonov, Hill's play protecting the Vegas net should prove crucial in the Knights' pursuit for a second Stanley Cup in three years.

Channel 13's Nick Walters sits down with Hill to hear his thoughts on hockey thriving in the desert.

Drafted by the Arizona Coyotes, Hill says he's spent most of his pro hockey career in the desert and the thought of an NHL team being in Vegas never crossed his mind growing up. But he says the Vegas Born fanbase is passionate and he loves playing in the valley.