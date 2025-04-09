'Nothing else I ever wanted to do': Tomas Hertl talks hockey path from Czech Republic to NHL

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Since being acquired last season at the trade deadline, Tomas Hertl has become one of the Vegas Golden Knights' most reliable scorers.

The former San Jose Sharks star is among the team leaders in goals this season and has proven doubters wrong, defying Father Time at age 31.

The VGK forward has added a veteran presence to the locker room and has quickly become a leader on the team he used to view as his rivals.

Channel 13's Nick Walters sits down with Hertl in this edition of Knights in the Morning to find out more about his hockey path starting from childhood in the Czech Republic.

Hertl points to his older brother, who is four years older than him, as a source of motivation from a young age that helped him become the hockey player he is today.

Saying that he's wanted to skate since he was three years old, Hertl went on to be the 17th overall selection in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft and has played nearly 800 games in his NHL career.