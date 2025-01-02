Watch Now
Get to know William Karlsson: Why he wears #71, friendship with fellow Swede Alexander Holtz

Channel 13's Nick Walters sits down with original misfit William Karlsson
William Karlsson is one of three original misfits who remain with the Vegas Golden Knights. Channel 13's Nick Walters caught up with the 31-year-old Swedish forward to get to know him off the ice.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — William Karlsson remains one of three original misfits with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Setting the single-season franchise record for goals in the 2017 inaugural season and helping to lead VGK to the Stanley Cup Final, Karlsson remains a key cog for the Vegas offense.

Channel 13's Nick Walters caught up with the 31-year-old Swedish forward to get to know him off the ice.

Wearing number 71 throughout his career, Karlsson says "I got two choices back in Juniors, back in Sweden. 21 or 71. And I thought 71 was pretty cool. Ever since I've kind of stuck with it."

Karlsson is now joined on the team by another Sweden native in Alexander Holtz. The forward was acquired by Vegas in a trade with the New Jersey Devils on June 29.

"It's been good," Karlsson said about the two's relationship. "He's been very easy to get to know. He likes soccer like I do so we talk a lot about that. Super easygoing guy. It's been a pleasure to get to know him."

Unlike some of his teammates, Karlsson says he does not have a specific gameday ritual or superstition.

