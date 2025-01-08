Watch Now
Get to know Golden Knights goalie Adin Hill's path to protecting NHL nets

The British Columbia native has become a key contributor for the Guys in Gold
Sports reporter Nick Walters catches up with Vegas Born's star goalie to find out what led him to become a goaltender since growing up in British Columbia.
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are atop NHL standings and a big reason why has been their play in between the pipes.

Since breaking out in the Golden Knights' Stanley Cup run in 2023, Adin Hill has become a crucial piece of the VGK puzzle.

The former Arizona Coyotes goalie has enjoyed a clean bill of health this season and was voted to be on Team Canada for February's 4 Nations Face-Off.

After fellow goalie Logan Thompson was traded to the Washington Capitals over the offseason, Hill has stepped up as the team's unquestioned top netminder.

Through his first 25 starts this season, Hill has racked up 17 wins and has allowed 63 goals.

Plus, hear what goalies Hill has looked up to and even modeled his game after throughout his career.

