2021 Knightly forecast

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights (1-3-0) host the New York Islanders (2-2-1) on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.

13 Action News meteorologist Dani Beckstrom has the latest weather update so you can be ready for conditions before, during and after the game.

Sunday starts with lows in the upper 50s and highs in the upper 70s with breezy wind and partly cloudy skies.

The evening will be mostly clear with temperatures remaining in the mid-70s for the game and lower 70s for any postgame activities.

Go Knights go!

RELATED: Vegas Like a Local: Get ready for Golden Knights season at T-Mobile Arena