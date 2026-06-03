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Jack Eichowl representing Vegas Golden Knights in this year's Stanley Pup game

Jack Eichowl representing Vegas Golden Knights in this year's Stanley Pup game
NHL
Jack Eichowl representing Vegas Golden Knights in this year's Stanley Pup game
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As if Las Vegas doesn't have enough hockey fever as the Vegas Golden Knights fight for the Stanley Cup, now sports fans will have another game to look forward to, with arguably even cuter players.

The NHL's Stanley Pup is set to broadcast on Monday, June 8, featuring adoptable dogs representing all 32 NHL teams.

The Vegas Golden Knights will be represented by Jack Eichowl, inspired by the center and alternate captain who recently took the world stage as part of the gold medal-winning men's Olympic hockey team.

Jack Eichowl representing Vegas Golden Knights in 2026 Stanley Pup

The show will premiere on June 8 on truTV and simulcast on HBO Max in the U.S. at 6:30 p.m.

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Where to find Vegas 34, the official broadcast home of the Vegas Golden Knights