Jack Eichowl representing Vegas Golden Knights in this year's Stanley Pup game

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As if Las Vegas doesn't have enough hockey fever as the Vegas Golden Knights fight for the Stanley Cup, now sports fans will have another game to look forward to, with arguably even cuter players.

The NHL's Stanley Pup is set to broadcast on Monday, June 8, featuring adoptable dogs representing all 32 NHL teams.

The Vegas Golden Knights will be represented by Jack Eichowl, inspired by the center and alternate captain who recently took the world stage as part of the gold medal-winning men's Olympic hockey team.

NHL

The show will premiere on June 8 on truTV and simulcast on HBO Max in the U.S. at 6:30 p.m.