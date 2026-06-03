Jack Eichowl representing Vegas Golden Knights in this year's Stanley Pup game

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As if Las Vegas doesn't have enough hockey fever as the Vegas Golden Knights fight for the Stanley Cup, now sports fans will have another game to look forward to, with arguably even cuter players.
The NHL's Stanley Pup is set to broadcast on Monday, June 8, featuring adoptable dogs representing all 32 NHL teams.
The Vegas Golden Knights will be represented by Jack Eichowl, inspired by the center and alternate captain who recently took the world stage as part of the gold medal-winning men's Olympic hockey team.
The show will premiere on June 8 on truTV and simulcast on HBO Max in the U.S. at 6:30 p.m.
Vegas Golden Knights
Here's when to watch VGK play in the Stanley Cup Finals
-
Hertl's goal lifts Golden Knights past Hurricanes 5-4 to open Stanley Cup FinalTomas Hertl took a backhand pass from Colton Sisson with 3:24 left in the third period, lifting the Golden Knights past the Hurricanes 5-4 in Tuesday night's opener of the Stanley Cup Final.
Leaders from Las Vegas, Raleigh make friendly wagers ahead of Stanley Cup FinalsIn Las Vegas, it's no secret that the house always wins, but that isn't stopping some friendly wagers from popping up ahead of the Stanley Cup Finals.
Mayors from Las Vegas, Raleigh make friendly wager ahead of Stanley Cup FinalsLas Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley and Raleigh Mayor Janet Cowell have made a friendly wager as the Vegas Golden Knights prepare to face the Carolina Hurricanes in the Stanley Cup Finals.
Vegas, Carolina rugged and rolling as they open Stanley Cup FinalThe Vegas Golden Knights were born nine years ago, but from the time they pillaged the rest of the NHL in the expansion draft through this spring, they have set championship expectations.