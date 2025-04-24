Here's how you can participate in LosVGK's "Cascaritas"

In an effort to grow the sport of Hockey across the Las Vegas Valley, the Vegas Golden Knights announced LosVGK's launch of its “Cascaritas” initiative to further promote participation among the Hispanic and Latino community.

In Latin America, Cascaritas are informal pick-up games, particularly in sports such as Soccer and Basketball, without formal teams or organized leagues.

“Cascaritas are a fun and engaging way for people in Spanish-speaking cultures to build community, and they give us a great opportunity to promote the sport of hockey,” said Benjamin Thomas, Vegas Golden Knights Director of Latino Marketing and Outreach.

“Whether the kids we find already know the sport or are picking up a stick for the first time, this is a great chance for us to build upon the excitement of the Golden Knights’ playoff run and enjoy the beautiful spring weather in Vegas.”

As part of this initiative, LosVGK will provide an inflatable rink, as well as sticks and goals.

The first two Cascaritas will take place this weekend.



Saturday, April 26 at Año Nuevo Mexica, Gary Reese Park, 2 to 6 p.m. PT

Sunday, April 27 at Fiesta en el Parque Dia del Niño, Craig Ranch Park, 4 to 8 p.m. PT

You can also find additional dates on LosVGK's social media channels here and here.