Henderson Silver Knights' captain leads team to success on and off the ice

Jake Bischoff has been with the club since the beginning and he brings more to the ice than just his athletic abilities.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — While Henderson Silver Knights' Jake Bischoff was the first defenseman in Henderson Silver Knights history to score a goal, more than hockey makes up the captain.

"I just love anything in the outdoors," Bischoff said. "Growing up in Minnesota skating on the lakes and ponds and stuff in the winter and then as soon as winter was over I hung up the skates and grabbed a baseball bat."

The avid hunter and fisherman also has a love for baseball, learning about getting drafted into the NHL right before a game.

"It's a funny story," Bischoff laughed and said. "I woke up late for my game and wasn't aware I was going to get drafted, I woke up and looked at my phone, I had 200 missed calls and texts and I thought oh gosh I missed my baseball game."

Little did Bischoff know, he would later become a two-time captain for the HSK.

The Silver Knights finish their six-game homestand on Wednesday at Lee's Family Forum and are 10-3 in their last 13 games.

Puck drop against the Bakersfield Condors is at 7 p.m.

