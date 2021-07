Henderson Silver Knights announce 2021-22 regular season schedule

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Henderson Silver Knights announced their 68-game schedule for the 2021-22 regular season. The Silver Knights will start the season playing at the Orleans Arena Oct. 15 against the Colorado Eagles.

The Silver Knights will move to the Dollar Loan Center on April 2, where they will face the Bakersfield Condors in their first-ever contest in their new home. Henderson will play a total of eight games at the brand new, state-of-the-art community facility to finish the regular season.

2021-22 SCHEDULE (Dates subject to change, all Pacific Time)

OCTOBER

Fri. Oct 15 vs. COL 7 p.m. Home Opener

Sun. Oct. 17 vs. COL 5 p.m.

Fri. Oct. 22 @ ABB 7 p.m.

Sun. Oct. 24 @ ABB 4 p.m.

Fri. Oct. 29 vs. BAK 11 a.m.

Sat. Oct. 30 vs. BAK 7 p.m.

NOVEMBER

Wed. Nov. 3 vs. ONT 7 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 5 vs. TUC 7 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 6 vs. TUC 7 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 10 @ SD 7 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 12 @ STK 7 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 13 @ STK 6 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 19 @ COL 6:05 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 20 @ COL 6:05 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 27 vs. IA 1 p.m.

Sun. Nov. 28 vs. IA 1 p.m.

DECEMBER

Fri. Dec. 3 @ BAK 7 p.m.

Fri. Dec. 10 @ RFD 5 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 11 @ RFD 4 p.m.

Tue. Dec. 14 @ TUC 5:30 p.m.

Wed. Dec. 15 @ TUC 5:30 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 18 vs. ABB 7 p.m.

Sun. Dec. 19 vs. ABB 5 p.m.

Wed. Dec. 22 vs. ONT 7 p.m.

Wed. Dec. 29 @ SD 7 p.m.

Fri. Dec. 31 @ ONT 7 p.m.

JANUARY

Sat. Jan. 1 vs. BAK 5 p.m.

Wed. Jan. 5 vs. SD 7 p.m.

Fri. Jan. 7 @ SJB 7 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 8 @ SJB 7 p.m.

Wed. Jan. 12 vs. STK 7 p.m.

Fri. Jan. 14 @ ONT 7 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 15 vs. ONT 7 p.m.

Fri. Jan. 21 @ STK 7 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 22 @ STK 6 p.m.

Fri. Jan. 28 vs. COL 7 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 29 vs. COL 7 p.m.

FEBRUARY

Wed. Feb. 2 vs. SJB 7 p.m.

Thur. Feb. 3 vs. SJB 7 p.m.

Fri. Feb. 11 @ BAK 7 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 12 @ BAK 7 p.m.

Tue. Feb. 15 @ COL 6:05 p.m.

Wed. Feb. 16 @ COL 6:05 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 19 @ TUC 6 p.m.

Mon. Feb. 21 @ TUC 3 p.m.

Wed. Feb. 23 vs. ONT 7 p.m.

Fri. Feb. 25 vs. SD 7 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 26 vs. SD TBD

MARCH

Fri. Mar. 4 @ ONT 7 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 5 @ ONT 6 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 12 @ IA 4 p.m.

Sun. Mar. 13 @ IA 1 p.m.

Wed. Mar. 16 @ SD 7 p.m.

Fri. Mar. 18 @ SD 7 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 19 vs. SD 7 p.m.

Fri. Mar. 25 vs. TUC 7 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 26 vs. TUC 3 p.m.

APRIL

Fri. Apr. 1 @ BAK 7 p.m.

Sat. Apr. 2 vs. BAK 7 p.m. First game at Dollar Loan Center in Henderson

Mon. Apr. 4 vs. RFD 7 p.m.

Wed. Apr. 6 vs. RFD 7 p.m.

Sat. Apr. 9 @ SJB 7 p.m.

Sun. Apr. 10 @ SJB 3 p.m.

Wed. Apr. 13 vs. STK 7 p.m.

Fri. Apr. 15 vs. STK 7 p.m.

Sat. Apr. 16 vs. STK 7 p.m.

Sat. Apr. 23 vs. SJB 7 p.m.

Sun. Apr. 24 vs. SJB 5 p.m.