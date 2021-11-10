Watch
Golden Knights top Kraken 4-2 for 6th victory in 8 games

David Becker/AP
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo reacts after a delay of game penalty was called against him during the third period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Posted at 10:29 PM, Nov 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-10 01:29:16-05

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Shea Theodore and Reilly Smith scored 46 seconds apart early in the third period to lift the Vegas Golden Knights over the Seattle Kraken 4-2.

It was the second meeting of the NHL's two newest franchises.

Vegas beat Seattle on opening night, 4-3. After a 1-4 start to the season, Vegas is on a 6-2-0 surge.

Theodore one-timed a pass from Jonathan Marchessault past Kraken goalie Chris Driedger just 30 seconds into the third to break a 2-all tie.

smith scored less than a minute later when he deflected a one-touch pass from Marchessault on a power play. Alex Pietrangelo and Evgeni Dadanov also scored for the Golden Knights.

Robin Lehner made 25 saves for his third straight win. Jordan Eberle and Yanni Gourde scored for Seattle.

