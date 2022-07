Start planning your schedules now — the NHL has revealed the 2022-23 regular season schedules for all 32 teams.

The hometown Vegas Golden Knights will play on the first day of games in North America on Tuesday, Oct. 11 vs. division rival LA Kings at at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles.

Locals not wanting to travel to down the I-15 will not have to wait long to see their team, as VGK will make their home debut at T-Mobile Arena just two days later when they host the Chicago Blackhawks.

VGK, along with each of the other 31 NHL teams, play 82 games each season (41 at home; 41 on the road) with the regular season set to conclude on April 13. The breakdown of the games are:

Games Within Division

5 teams x 2 home / 2 away (Subtotal 10 home / 10 away)

1 team x 2 home / 1 away (Subtotal 2 home / 1 away)

1 team x 1 home / 2 away (Subtotal 1 home / 2 away)

Games Within Conference (Non-Division)

4 teams x 2 home / 1 away (Subtotal 8 home / 4 away)

4 teams x 1 home / 2 away (Subtotal 4 home / 8 away)

Non-Conference Games

16 teams x 1 home / 1 away (Subtotal 16 home / 16 away)

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2022-23 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

OCTOBER:

Tue. Oct. 11 at Los Angeles 7 p.m.

Thu. Oct. 13 vs. Chicago 7 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 15 at Seattle 7 p.m.

Tue. Oct. 18 at Calgary 6 p.m.

Thu. Oct. 20 vs. Winnipeg 7 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 22 vs. Colorado 7 p.m.

Mon. Oct. 24 vs. Toronto 7 p.m.

Tue. Oct. 25 at San Jose 7:30 p.m.

Fri. Oct. 28 vs. Anaheim 3 p.m.

Sun. Oct. 30 vs. Winnipeg 5 p.m.

NOVEMBER:

Tue. Nov. 1 at Washington 4 p.m.

Thu. Nov. 3 at Ottawa 4 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 5 at Montreal 4 p.m.

Tue. Nov. 8 at Toronto 4 p.m.

Thu. Nov. 10 at Buffalo 4 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 12 vs. St. Louis 7 p.m.

Tue. Nov. 15 vs. San Jose 7 p.m.

Thu. Nov. 17 vs. Arizona 7 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 19 at Edmonton 7 p.m.

Mon. Nov. 21 at Vancouver 7:30 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 23 vs. Ottawa 7 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 25 vs. Seattle 5 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 26 vs. Vancouver 7 p.m.

Mon. Nov. 28 at Columbus 4 p.m.

DECEMBER:

Thu. Dec. 1 at Pittsburgh 4 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 3 at Detroit 4 p.m.

Mon. Dec. 5 at Boston 4 p.m.

Wed. Dec. 7 vs. N.Y. Rangers 7 p.m.

Fri. Dec. 9 vs. Philadelphia 7 p.m.

Sun. Dec. 11 vs. Boston 5 p.m.

Tue. Dec. 13 at Winnipeg 5 p.m.

Thu. Dec. 15 at Chicago 5:30 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 17 vs. N.Y. Islanders 7 p.m.

Mon. Dec. 19 vs. Buffalo 7 p.m.

Wed. Dec. 21 vs. Arizona 7 p.m.

Fri. Dec. 23 vs. St. Louis 7 p.m.

Tue. Dec. 27 at Los Angeles 7:30 p.m.

Wed. Dec. 28 at Anaheim 7 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 31 vs. Nashville 12 p.m.

JANUARY:

Mon. Jan. 2 at Colorado 6 p.m.

Thu. Jan. 5 vs. Pittsburgh 7 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 7 vs. Los Angeles 7 p.m.

Thu. Jan. 12 vs. Florida 7 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 14 vs. Edmonton 7 p.m.

Mon. Jan. 16 vs. Dallas 3 p.m.

Thu. Jan. 19 vs. Detroit 7 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 21 vs. Washington 7 p.m.

Sun. Jan. 22 at Arizona 5 p.m.

Tue. Jan. 24 at New Jersey 4 p.m.

Fri. Jan. 27 at N.Y. Rangers 4 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 28 at N.Y. Islanders 4:30 p.m.

FEBRUARY:

Tue. Feb. 7 at Nashville 5 p.m.

Thu. Feb. 9 at Minnesota 5 p.m.

Sun. Feb. 12 vs. Anaheim 12 p.m.

Thu. Feb. 16 vs. San Jose 7 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 18 vs. Tampa Bay 7:30 p.m.

Tue. Feb. 21 at Chicago 5:30 p.m.

Thu. Feb. 23 vs. Calgary 7 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 25 vs. Dallas 7 p.m.

Mon. Feb. 27 at Colorado 6 p.m.

MARCH:

Wed. March 1 vs. Carolina 7 p.m.

Fri. March 3 vs. New Jersey 7 p.m.

Sun. March 5 vs. Montreal 3 p.m.

Tue. March 7 at Florida 4 p.m.

Thu. March 9 at Tampa Bay 4 p.m.

Sat. March 11 at Carolina 4 p.m.

Sun. March 12 at St. Louis 4 p.m.

Tue. March 14 at Philadelphia 4 p.m.

Thu. March 16 vs. Calgary 7 p.m.

Sun. March 19 vs Columbus 1 p.m.

Tue. March 21 at Vancouver 7 p.m.

Thu. March 23 at Calgary 6 p.m.

Sat. March 25 at Edmonton 7 p.m.

Tue. March 28 vs. Edmonton 7 p.m.

Thu. March 30 at San Jose 7:30 p.m.

APRIL:

Sat. April. 1 vs. Minnesota 7 p.m.

Mon. April 3 at Minnesota 5 p.m.

Tue. April 4 at Nashville 5 p.m.

Thu. April 6 vs. Los Angeles 7 p.m.

Sat. April 8 at Dallas 5 p.m.

Tue. April 11 vs. Seattle 7 p.m.

Thu. April 13 at Seattle 7 p.m.