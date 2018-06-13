Golden Knights owner writes touching letter to Las Vegas

The Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley has written a letter to the people of Las Vegas thanking the fans for an "unforgettable" first season.

The letter was posted Wednesday afternoon on NHL.com. You can read it in full here.

RELATED: Vegas Golden Knights hosting fan appreciation event

Foley notes that not even a year ago, the expansion draft hadn't happened yet, which brought many of the Golden Knights players to Las Vegas. He, of course, discussed the doubters, those who didn't believe the Golden Knights would be any good, let alone a team competing for the Stanley Cup Final in its first season.

"Fast forward to today, and I think together we showed the world how special of a team this is and just how special of a city this is," Foley wrote. "While we appreciate the attraction and destination that is Las Vegas Boulevard, we know there is a lot more to this city than just the glamour of the Strip. It is a city blessed with great character, vibrancy, and resolve. Together we demonstrated to the world what it means to be VEGAS STRONG."

While Foley said all the regular season expansion records, the Division title and the Conference Championship were great, he is proud that the team "can call Las Vegas 'home.'"

"This is more important than anything we achieved this season on the ice," Foley wrote.

He said the team was "privileged to play in front of the best and most passionate fans in the league, in the best arena in the league."

And while the Golden Knights fell short of the ultimate goal of a Stanley Cup Championship, Foley said the entire organization "is committed to improving next year and every year thereafter."

Foley finished the letter by saying "the best is yet to come" and thanks for making the first season so special.