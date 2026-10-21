LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Elvis Presley has a new spot in Las Vegas: on Carter Hart’s goalie mask.

The Golden Knights goaltender shared the story behind his latest design in an exclusive interview with Channel 13, tracing its inspiration to a friend back home.

WATCH: Hart shares story behind Elvis-inspired mask

Golden Knights goalie Carter Hart shares story behind Elvis-inspired mask

“One of my best friends back home, Hunter Lawrenson, he’s a die-hard Elvis fan,” Hart said. “And so when I signed with Vegas, he told me, he’s like, ‘You got to do an Elvis mask.’”

Lawrenson’s enthusiasm extends beyond the music.

“He even sometimes styles his hair like Elvis and stuff,” Hart said.

The finished mask also could appeal to another familiar face: the Elvis superfan Hart said regularly sits along the glass at Golden Knights games.

The design was painted by Philadelphia-based artist Frannie Drummond, who Hart said has worked on all his masks since his second NHL season.

Among its details are a gold Presley signature that becomes visible in certain light and a TCB logo on the back, referencing the entertainer’s “Taking Care of Business” chain.

The mask also includes a cross representing Hart’s Christian faith and the Golden Knights’ 10th anniversary logo.

“Turned out really nice, like so much detail, and most people can’t really see up close and the things that he does,” Hart said.

Presley joins a growing collection of musical influences on Hart’s equipment. Previous masks have featured AC/DC, Foo Fighters and Johnny Cash.

“I think it’s cool and it’s just different,” Hart said.

His favorite Presley song? “Blue Suede Shoes.”

While the mask celebrates an entertainer closely associated with Las Vegas, Hart hopes his own contribution to the city comes through hockey.

“I’m super grateful to be here,” Hart said. “It’s a great organization, a great team.”

Asked what impression he wants to leave in Las Vegas, Hart pointed to the franchise’s winning culture.

“I want to continue to build that culture and bring another championship to Las Vegas,” he said.