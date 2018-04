LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Golden Knights fans packed City National Arena this morning to get a glimpse of the last practice before their first playoff game Wednesday.

Coaches and players were taking in the moment as they prepare for the big game.

"We're gonna go home tonight and sit back and say, you know what, we're in the playoffs," says Coach Gerard Gallant.

"Supporting a team the way that people in Vegas you know it's always a boost," says goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury.

Fans were also lined up to grab playoff merchandise at the team store at the practice facility in Summerlin.

Some said they never expected the Knights to do so well their first season, let alone make the playoffs.

Others said they had never followed hockey before the Golden Knights started in Las Vegas.

The first playoff game against the L.A. King is set for Wednesday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.