List of Vegas Golden Knights events and where to watch games

The Vegas Golden Knights have really embraced the Las Vegas community and in turn, the city has come out to support the team in full force. For that reason, we've decided to create a list of events where fans can see their favorite Golden Knights.

Check out the Vegas Golden Knights while they practice at City National Arena. Click here for the weekly schedule.

Watch Parties:

Nacho Daddy on Sahara hosts watch parties on the nights of away games.

Hard Rock Cafe on the Las Vegas Strip will host watch parties for a number of games to end the season, including March 20 Vancouver Canucks, March 26 Colorado Avalanche, March 28 Arizona Coyotes, March 30 St. Louis Blues and March 31 San Jose Sharks. Arrive early and enjoy the acoustic sounds of Justin Carder prior to the start of the game. Happy Hour drink specials will be served throughout the game including $4 draft beer, $5 house wine, and $6 call drinks. No cover.

Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas will host the official Vegas Golden Knights watch party on Tuesday, April 3, as the Golden Knights face off against the Vancouver Canucks. The party will be open to all ages and will directly benefit the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation. Golden Knights fans are invited to join the celebration as doors open at 5 p.m. A required entry fee of $25 will be donated directly to support the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation. Each general admission ticket includes one free drink ticket and a raffle ticket. Additional tickets can be purchased onsite.

Food and Drink Specials:

The Still Crafts, Drafts and Eats has drink specials for fans wearing their Golden Knights gear for all the away games.

Born and Raised has food and drink specials for the games.

Hooters hotel-casino now offers Vegas Golden Knights fans a free bucket of beer two hours before and two hours after the home game if they show their same-day ticket for the rest of the season. Guests will receive five Budweiser products of their choice, including Budweiser, Bud Light and Michelob Ultra.

If you would like to submit information about a watch party, send an email with details to webmaster@ktnv.com.