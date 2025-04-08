Golden Knights fall to fellow playoff-bound Colorado Avalanche to end three-game road trip

AFTER THE GAME

DENVER (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights fall to Colorado Avalanche 3-2.

3-2 is the final from Denver — x-Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 9, 2025

BEFORE THE GAME

DENVER (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights wrap up their three-game road trip with their final matchup against the Colorado Avalanche Tuesday night.

With only five games left in the regular season, the Guys in Gold are playing for a favorable first round in the playoffs.

The Golden Knights opened the 2024-25 season with their first matchup against the Colorado Avalanche on Oct. 9 at T-Mobile Arena, with Vegas skating to an 8-4 victory.

However, the tides turned in their second matchup as the Avalanche defeated the Golden Knights in a shootout, 2-1.

The Golden Knights are on a favorable streak, skating to a 3-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday night, leading Vegas to win its second game in a row and fifth consecutive road game.

The fight for the top of the Pacific Division continues, and in order to stay in first place, the Golden Knights need to keep playing their game.

Puck drop is at 6:30 p.m.

Where to Watch

Unless they are nationally televised, all Vegas Golden Knights games are broadcast on Vegas 34 and streamed on the KnightTime+ app.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

For streaming services, Vegas 34 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.