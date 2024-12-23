Golden Knights face the Anaheim Ducks for their final matchup before the holiday break

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights aim for a clean sweep of their three-game homestand as they host the Anaheim Ducks on Monday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

No place like HOME for the holidays 🎄😁



📺: Vegas 34

📲: KnightTime+

📻: @VGKRadioNetwork | Deportes Vegas 1460

📰: https://t.co/2D8pU6KPcR pic.twitter.com/U2Q9efWFLo — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) December 23, 2024

Head coach Bruce Cassidy mentioned that after Saturday’s victory over Seattle, the team finished the game, which led to victory. Even when falling behind early, Vegas has quickly responded and shut down the opposition.

To complete a season sweep against a Pacific Division rival, the key is maintaining the pace and sticking to the team’s game until the final whistle.

Nicolas Hague said the team knows when everyone is pulling in the same direction and how good the Golden Knights are when everyone is on the same page. Keeping that up on Monday will be key to picking up two key points.

Monday's game is the final game before the three-day holiday break for Vegas. The Golden Knights will return to the ice against the San Jose Sharks on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at SAP Center.

Where to watch

Unless they are nationally televised, all Vegas Golden Knights games are broadcast on Vegas 34 and streamed on the KnightTime+ app.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

For streaming services, Vegas 34 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.

You can also consider purchasing a Tablo Total System to receive live broadcast TV and a selection of free streaming channels.