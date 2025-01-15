Watch Now
Golden Knights D-man Zach Whitecloud on his transition to becoming a Vegas local

The Manitoba, Canada native is proud to now call our valley home
Sports reporter Nick Walters sits down with Zach Whitecloud to hear how he has felt embraced by the Vegas community and how it's been a smooth transition feeling at home in the valley.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud has been along for the ride with the organization since its first season of existence.

Signing with VGK as an undrafted college free agent in the 2017-18 season, Whitecloud has since become a familiar face in lineups and a common fixture in the Vegas defense.

Having played nearly 300 games for Vegas Born, Whitecloud was a part of the 2023 Stanley Cup champion team.

Off the ice, Whitecloud has embraced local initiatives alongside his girlfriend and has especially spent time helping with charitable efforts including local pet adoption.

