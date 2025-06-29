Golden Knights add four prospects on Day Two of 2025 NHL Draft

SUMMERLIN (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights made four selections on Day Two of the 2025 NHL Draft, opting for quality over quantity ahead of a streamlined development camp that begins Monday in Las Vegas.

“It’s a busy time of year for our organization, for all NHL organizations,” said general manager Kelly McCrimmon. “With the draft, of course, yesterday and today… with free agency opening on Tuesday… this is likely—outside of the trade deadline—maybe even as much or more so at times, the opportunity for teams to make moves.”

The Golden Knights did not have a first-round pick but were active on Saturday, moving up twice to secure players targeted by their scouting staff.

“We kind of looked to do more quality than quantity,” said director of player personnel Bob Lowes. “We had six picks. We just felt in this draft… if we could move up and get into some layers of players that we really liked, by using other picks or multiple picks, it would benefit us.”

Vegas selected Jakob Ihs-Wozniak in the second round (55th overall), a 6-foot-3-inch forward who has represented Sweden internationally. “We feel we’re getting a real good-sized power forward with skill—can score, can make plays—and we were really excited to be able to get up to 55,” Lowes said. “We just were waiting for him, and we didn’t know if we’d get to a pick at 58.”

In the third round, Vegas picked Mateo Nobert (85th overall), a center from the QMJHL who took a major step in his development this past season. “He was like 150 pounds his first year as a 16-year-old… we really, really feel confident that he’s got the body that he can put some weight on and be much stronger,” Lowes said. “Very smart player… we’re excited about what he brings.”

Two sixth-round picks rounded out the day—Alexander Weiermair, a 20-year-old WHL forward with NCAA experience, and Gustav Sjoqvist, a Swedish defenseman who had been on Vegas’ radar since last year. “We just think with the size and his skill, with his raw ability, there’s a lot of improvement there to come,” Lowes said of Sjoqvist. “We were happy with our draft… not a lot of picks, but you know, quality over quantity.”

Looking ahead, the organization will shift focus to development camp at City National Arena. “We’re doing development camp differently this year,” McCrimmon said. “It’s pretty much half the size of what it has been traditionally… We’ll have, I think in general terms, 14 forwards, 9 defensemen and two goaltenders.”

McCrimmon added, “A little more time with fewer people… I think we’re going to have everybody at the dev camp that we want to see.”

