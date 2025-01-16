Get ready to say goodbye to VGK puppy Maverick as he heads to training camp

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights puppy, Maverick, is saying his last goodbyes on the ice before heading off to training camp.

The Golden Knights announced on Instagram that Maverick's last day will be Jan. 21.

He has been with the team for one year— celebrated across the fandom with his own bobblehead in November.

Vegas Golden Knights Maverick gets his own bobblehead night for his birthday Alex Eschelman

He will be heading to New York to train with America's VetDogs so he can be placed with a veteran or a first responder.