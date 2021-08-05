Former Vegas Golden Knights' goalie Marc-Andre Fluery talks about trade

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury spoke about being traded to the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday.

PREVIOUS STORY: VGK's Marc-Andre Fleury trade to Chicago Blackhawks confirmed

He said that the trade did catch him off guard and he also explained why he decided not to retire.

The Blackhawks will play at T-Mobile Arena on Jan. 8 and March 26. The Knights will play in Chicago on April 27.