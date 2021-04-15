Watch
SportsVegas Golden Knights

Actions

Fleury passes Belfour in wins, Golden Knights beat Kings 6-2

items.[0].image.alt
Ashley Landis/AP
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) and defenseman Brayden McNabb block a shot by Los Angeles Kings right wing Alex Iafallo (19) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Golden Knights Kings Hockey
Posted at 10:05 PM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-15 01:05:50-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Pacioretty and Tomas Nosek had a goal and two assists, Marc-Andre Fleury made 21 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-2 on Wednesday night.

Fleury got his 485th win, breaking a tie with Ed Belfour for fourth place in NHL history.

Alex Tuch, Chandler Stephenson, Mark Stone and Alex Pietrangelo also scored for the Golden Knights, who have won four straight.

Trevor Moore scored twice in his first multigoal game for the Kings, who have lost nine of 12.

Jonathan Quick was replaced after allowing three goals on eight shots in the first period, and Cal Petersen made 21 saves in relief.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH