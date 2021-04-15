Fleury passes Belfour in wins, Golden Knights beat Kings 6-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Pacioretty and Tomas Nosek had a goal and two assists, Marc-Andre Fleury made 21 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-2 on Wednesday night.

Fleury got his 485th win, breaking a tie with Ed Belfour for fourth place in NHL history.

Alex Tuch, Chandler Stephenson, Mark Stone and Alex Pietrangelo also scored for the Golden Knights, who have won four straight.

Trevor Moore scored twice in his first multigoal game for the Kings, who have lost nine of 12.

Jonathan Quick was replaced after allowing three goals on eight shots in the first period, and Cal Petersen made 21 saves in relief.