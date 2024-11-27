Watch Now
SportsVegas Golden Knights

Actions

Enjoy 12 months of Maverick with new Vegas Golden Knights 2025 calendar

Starting Friday, you can get a 2025 calendar featuring the Vegas Golden Knights' team dog, Maverick.
Maverick
KTNV
Maverick on his 1st birthday with his bobblehead
Maverick
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Holiday shopping ramps up this weekend, and the Vegas Golden Knights are making gift-giving easy for the dog-loving hockey fans in your life.

In a new 2025 calendar, fans can enjoy 12 months of Maverick, the team's Golden Retriever. The calendar features photos of Maverick as he tours his favorite parts of Las Vegas, including Red Rock Canyon, T-Mobile Arena, and Wynn Resort and Casino.

Beginning Friday, the calendars will be available only at The Arsenal inside City National Arena.

They will cost $25, with $5 of the purchase benefiting the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation.

Also available at The Arsenal right now are special VGK hats designed by kids fighting childhood cancer. Proceeds from the hats will benefit Cure 4 the Kids.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Where to find Vegas 34, the official broadcast home of the Vegas Golden Knights
Vegas Golden Knights full 2024-25 season schedule released