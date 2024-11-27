Enjoy 12 months of Maverick with new Vegas Golden Knights 2025 calendar

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Holiday shopping ramps up this weekend, and the Vegas Golden Knights are making gift-giving easy for the dog-loving hockey fans in your life.

In a new 2025 calendar, fans can enjoy 12 months of Maverick, the team's Golden Retriever. The calendar features photos of Maverick as he tours his favorite parts of Las Vegas, including Red Rock Canyon, T-Mobile Arena, and Wynn Resort and Casino.

Who are you going to gift the VGK-9 calendar to this holiday season?? 🐾



Available at The Arsenal on Gold Friday! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/QRmKkFrZsv — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 26, 2024

Beginning Friday, the calendars will be available only at The Arsenal inside City National Arena.

They will cost $25, with $5 of the purchase benefiting the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation.

Also available at The Arsenal right now are special VGK hats designed by kids fighting childhood cancer. Proceeds from the hats will benefit Cure 4 the Kids.