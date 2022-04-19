Watch
SportsVegas Golden Knights

Actions

Devils land a blow to Vegas' playoff hopes with 3-2 win

Devils Golden Knights Hockey
Joe Buglewicz/AP
Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) and New Jersey Devils center Jesper Boqvist (70) vie for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, April 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Joe Buglewicz)
Devils Golden Knights Hockey
Posted at 9:50 PM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-19 00:52:04-04

(AP) — Nathan Bastian had a goal and an assist, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2.

The Golden Knights blew their chance to gain ground on the Los Angeles Kings in the Pacific Division, and their playoff hopes lessened severely with just five games left to play. In a rare win for the Devils — their 13th in their last 40 games.

Andreas Johnsson and Jesper Boqvist also scored, while Andrew Hammond made 42 saves. Keegan Kolesar and Chandler Stephenson scored for Vegas and Robin Lehner stopped 25 shots.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH