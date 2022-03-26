Watch
Dadonov scores in OT to lift Vegas past Chicago 5-4

David Becker/AP
Chicago Blackhawks center Sam Lafferty (24) and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) skate after the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Posted at 4:52 PM, Mar 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-26 19:52:24-04

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Evgenii Dadonov scored in overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights overcame a three-goal deficit in the third period to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-4.

The Golden Knights trailed 3-0 entering the third but got goals from Chandler Stephenson, William Karlsson, Jack Eichel and Alex Pietrangelo. Dadonov then scored for the second time in two games since returning to Vegas' roster after the NHL negated a trade that sent him to Anaheim because of his no-trade clause.

It was Vegas' first ever victory in 58 games when trailing by at least three goals in the third period.

