Comrie records shutout as Jets beat Golden Knights 4-0 in matchup of divisional leaders

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Backup Eric Comrie made 26 saves for his second shutout in two months as the Winnipeg Jets beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-0 on Thursday night in a matchup of Western Conference divisional leaders.

The Jets took a step toward securing the Central Division and home-ice advantage for the Stanley Cup playoffs. They have three more points than Washington in the race for the Presidents' Trophy and four more than Dallas in the Central.

Vegas, after back-to-back losses this week, finds its once solid grip on the Pacific Division more tenuous. Los Angeles is within three points after beating the Utah Hockey Club 4-2 on Thursday night.

Mark Scheifele, Adam Lowry, Colin Miller and Cole Perfetti scored and Nino Niederreiter had two assists. Comrie, who backs up Vezina Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck, got his first shutout since Feb. 4 against Carolina.

Adin Hill stopped 16 of 19 shots while playing the first two periods for the Golden Knights. Hill was replaced by Henderson call-up Akira Schmid in the third. Schmid saved both shots he faced.

Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers was twice injured after getting hit by the puck.

Takeaways

Jets: Winnipeg clogged up the neutral zone through the first two periods to limit the Golden Knights to 13 shots on goal and two high-danger chances, according to Natural Stat Trick.

Golden Knights: Vegas entered the week comfortably ahead in the Pacific, but the Golden Knights are now in a battle for the division or risk falling into a potential first-round matchup with the Oilers.

Key moment

Scheifele's goal was his 799th career point. Blake Wheeler is the only Jets player to reach the 800-point mark.

Key stat

The Jets are one victory from breaking the franchise record. Their 52 wins tied the mark set last season and in 2017-18.

Up next

The Jets are at Utah and the Golden Knights at Calgary, both on Saturday.

