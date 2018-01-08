College students can get discounted Vegas Golden Knights tickets

College students will be able to attend select Vegas Golden Knights games at a discounted rate.

Vegas Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz announced Monday a Taco Bell Student Rush ticket program for select Golden Knights games throughout the remainder of the season.

Students can sign up here with their valid .edu email address to join the program and receive email updates for when tickets are available.

As a partner of the Vegas Golden Knights, Taco Bell also offers all fans in attendance at Tuesday home games a complimentary taco. Fans can redeem the offer immediately following the game until the end of the following day using their seat locator stubs at participating locations, while supplies last.