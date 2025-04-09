Charlie Coyle scores only goal in shootout as Avalanche rally for 3-2 win over Golden Knights

DENVER (AP) — Charlie Coyle scored the only goal in the shootout to help the Colorado Avalanche rally for a 3-2 win over the short-handed Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night.

Coyle beat Akira Schmid with a shot into the top corner. Scott Wedgewood had 19 saves through overtime, and stopped all three Vegas shots in the shootout.

Trailing 2-0 in the second, Colorado tied it up with a power-play goal from Valeri Nichushkin that was ruled no-goal but overturned on review, and a score from Jimmy Vesey.

It was Colorado's 23rd comeback win of the season, and assured the Avalanche will finish no worse than third in the Central Division. Nathan MacKinnon recorded an assist in extending his home point streak to 26 games.

William Karlsson had a short-handed score, his first goal since Dec. 21, for the Golden Knights, while Brayden McNabb added another. The team was missing leading-scorer Jack Eichel (upper body) along with defensemen Nicolas Hague and Alex Pietrangelo (both with an illness).

Schmid made 34 saves on a night Vegas was outshot 36-21. It snapped a streak of seven straight games where the Golden Knights limited opponents to 24 shots or fewer.

Takeaways

Golden Knights: Forward Keegan Kolesar spent part of his 28th birthday in the penalty box for fighting.

Avalanche: Vesey scored his first goal with Colorado. He was acquired in the deal with the New York Rangers on March 1 that also landed defenseman Ryan Lindgren.

Key moment

Schmid made a sensational save with his glove while on his back midway through the second period. A video review, though, showed Schmid's glove was in the net with the puck and the no-goal call was overturned.

Key stat

The Knights went 0 for 4 on the power play, and the Avalanche were 1 for 4.

Up next

Avalanche host Vancouver in their home finale on Thursday, and Golden Knights host Seattle.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl