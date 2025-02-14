Channel 13 sits down with Silver Knights Gage Quinney

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas native Gage Quinney has hockey in his blood, as his father, Ken, played for the Thunder. However, Quinney's memory of his dad playing goes beyond the ice.

“Honestly, the main memory is seeing Boom Boom every day," Quinney laughed as he talked about the legendary local mascot.

Quinney's journey to the pros hasn't been easy, as the now all-time leader in goals, assists, and points for the Henderson Silver Knights thought he was done playing when he was 16. The forward took some time away from the sport before returning to the ice after moving back to Vegas from Phoenix.

“I wouldn’t have changed the route I took in life," Quinney said. I think it’s made me who I am, definitely a harder worker for sure from it, just not getting drafted ever, having to reprove myself and just work harder to get back to where you want to be and there were no easy steps along my path.”

Quinney says to local youth: embrace your path.

“Just keep playing, keep believing in yourself, and they’ll find you if you’re good enough," Quinney said. "I mean, when I was growing up, Vegas was a super small market, so we were traveling every weekend just to get games; just always stay with what you believe in and have a lot of faith in yourself.”

He is also proud of the way hockey has grown in his hometown.

“It’s crazy," Quinney said. "There’s too many kids playing now, there’s multiple teams, they’re having to turn kids away, it’s just crazy to see it, it’s awesome to see it. I couldn’t be happier to be from Vegas and see it grow.”

Off the ice, Quinney is passionate about his rescue dogs and his family.

“I am a big animal lover; my wife is also a very big animal lover. We have two little adopted fur balls that are amazing, and we try to help out [volunteering at shelters] as much as we can.”

“You’re a dad now. Any parenting advice to future parents?" Channel 13 Sports Reporter Alex Eschelman said.

“Sleep as much as you can and enjoy it," Quinney laughed and said.