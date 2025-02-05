Brock Nelson scores in 3rd period as the Islanders top the Golden Knights 2-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Brock Nelson snapped a tie midway through the third period and Ilya Sorokin made 34 saves, helping the New York Islanders beat the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Tuesday night for their eighth win in nine games.

Nelson tipped a shot by defenseman Alexander Romanov past Ilya Samsonov at 10:43. Tony DeAngelo also assisted on Nelson’s 16th goal of the season.

Bo Horvat also scored for the Islanders, who improved to 11-3-0 since Jan. 5.

Brandon Saad scored for the Golden Knights, who lost their fourth straight.

Horvat scored his 19th goal at 18:21 of the first, sliding a backhand past Samsonov.

Saad responded with his eighth of the season at 7:40 of the third. It was his first goal since signing with the Golden Knights on Jan. 31 after he had his contract terminated by St. Louis.

The Islanders had their seven-game win streak end when they lost 6-3 at Florida on Sunday.

New York was without top scorer Mathew Barzal, who was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

Samsonov made 12 saves for the Golden Knights.

Takeaways

Golden Knights: Dropped to 12-11-3 on the road with a sixth loss in their last seven away games. They are 19-6-3 at home.

Islanders: Sorokin improved to 20-14-4. It's the fourth straight season he has won 20 or more games.

Key moment

Sorokin denied Ivan Barbashev from in close with just over three minutes left. The 29-year-old Russian goaltender has won six straight starts and seven straight appearances.

Key stat

Horvat has five goals in his last eight games and leads the Islanders with 40 points.

Up next

The Islanders visit the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. The Golden Knights visit the New Jersey Devils on Thursday.