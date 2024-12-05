Watch Now
Breaking the Ice: Vegas Golden Knights Defenseman Adin Hill

Alex Eschelman sat down with Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Adin Hill to discuss his hobbies outside of hockey.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Adin Hill enjoys various hobbies off the ice.

“I’ve played pickleball a few times not a ton during the season, but my girlfriend and I will play sometimes, we have some friends who play so we find it fun,” Hill said. “It’s a good way to play a sport together and it’s a little easier than tennis.”

Along with pickleball, Hill also spends time hitting the links.

“I got to play Shadow Creek last year and that’s kind of a bucket list course, that was awesome to get out there and get a round in,” Hill said. "I’ve played Bear’s Best pry the most just cause it’s close here in Summerlin.”

The Vegas Golden Knights host the Anahiem Ducks on Friday at 7 p.m.

