Breaking the Ice: Tomáš Hertl talks his Golden Knights pin

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights forward Tomáš Hertl is in his 12th season in the NHL.
Though he’s only in his second season with the Knights, Hertl says the pin they designed for him symbolizes his entire time in the league.
I think it’s cool,” Hertl said.
He has multiple favorite parts of the pin that are given to fans at a game.
“Probably me riding the turtle and fun must be always,” Hertl said. "I think it’s nice they call me 'Hertl the Turtle' It fits me, and it’s like I’m the Knight riding the turtle.”
The Golden Knights face the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday at 4 p.m.
